Rock legends from Kiss to Korn donate memorabilia to Roadie Relief fundraiser

With coronavirus still keeping live events on hold, Roadie Relief was created to support event workers and roadies who are left with no income and no financial assistance, with auctions of live music memorabilia that include donations from some of the biggest names in rock and metal.

Roadie Relief's second silent auction is live now through to April 14, and includes donations from Kiss, Foo Fighters, Korn, Ghost, Bon Jovi, Faith No More and more. You can also donate directly to the Roadie Relief fundraising page.

The auction donations include but are not limited to:

1. Tommy Thayer (Kiss) personally signed signature series Epiphone Les Paul.

2. Phil X (Bon Jovi) signed Gibson Les Paul Jr.

3. Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) piano black Gretsch Drum kit he used at Wembley Stadium in 2008 with All Access laminate from the show. 4.Papa Emeritus IV (GHOST) signed Hagstrom Phantom guitar.

4. A 30 min one on one Zoom with PNUT of 311.

5. 5 different Faith No More bundles that have signed poster, guitar pics and after show pass.

6. Brad Wilk (Rage Against The Machine) signed cymbal (used at last Rage show).

7. 2 - 311 band signed posters.

8. Queen +Adman Lambert signed show poster from their last show plus a pair of Roger Taylor’s drum sticks.

9. Ray Luzier (Korn) signed snare drum (his signature series custom hard shell snare case also signed by him).

10. Metallica bundle including show poster, pair of Lars Ulrich's used drum Sticks, and one of Lars's custom snare drum Heads

11. Live performance photographs from shows including: Lemmy (Motörhead), Ozzy Osbourne, Keith Flint (Prodigy), Axl Rose of (Guns N Roses), Cardinal Copia (Ghost), Tom Petty

1. 311 signed skate deck.

2. Artist Thomas Estrada donated custom art commission to winning bidder.

3. Steve Stevens (Billy Idol) signed custom guitar pedal + guitar pics.

4. Avenge Sevenfold signed record.

5. Several concert collectors posters: Pearl Jam, Soundgarden (and more to come).

6. Darkglass Electronics 500 v1 bass amp

7. Aric Improta (Fever 333) custom art work drum head signed by him

8. Ray Luzier (Korn) signed drum head and pair of sticks

9. Foo Fighters Bundle - Taylor sticks, Dave Grohls sweat band and guitar pic and 2 all access laminates.

10. Custom hand made guitar used on episodes of Couch Riffs.

Last year Roadie Relief formed the collective band Kings Of Quarantine, and recruited members from rock bands to take part in cover songs to benefit the fundraiser. They had members of Anthrax, Korn and more covering Faith No More's We Care A Lot, and more recently members of Limp Bizkit, Mastodon and In Flames covered Jane’s Addiction’s Mountain Song.