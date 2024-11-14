Rock For People 2025 announces first bands: Slipknot and Linkin Park to headline, Fontaines D.C., Idles, Spiritbox, In Flames and more also confirmed

Rock For People, Czechia's biggest dedicated rock and metal festival, has unveiled its first lineup announcement for 2025, and it features nu metal icons, metalcore favourites, indie darlings and a whole lot more. The first two headliners revealed for next year's edition, which takes place from June 11-14 at Park 360 in Hradec Kralove, are masked metal maniacs Slipknot, who will headline the Thursday night of the festival, and the newly reunited Linkin Park, who release comeback album From Zero tomorrow and will headline Rock For People's Saturday evening.

Joining them are dozens more names that include Fontaines D.C., Idles, Creeper, Spiritbox, In Flames, Poppy, Kittie, Jerry Cantrell, Thrice and Static Dress on a stacked lineup that is celerbating thirty years of the festival's existence.

"I never would have thought that we would have the artist who is the most 'hot name' globally for the season at Rock For People and we would be one of the first select festivals to get the band," says Michal Thomes, founder of the festival. "I couldn't have dreamed up a better way to celebrate Rock for People's 30th birthday!"

Slipknot's appearance will continue a busy couple of years for the nine-piece following 2023's festival run and this year's 25th anniversary celebrations, while Linkin Park's headline slot will be one of a number of dates next summer as a part of their From Zero world tour.

For more info on the festival and how to get tickets for Rock For People 2025, head to www.rockforpeople.cz. See the full list of announced bands so far for this year's lineup below, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

(Image credit: Rock For people)