Rock Allegiance thrills with Philly bill

Organisers of the Monster Energy Rock Allegiance Festival have announced details of the first live music event to be held at Philadelphia’s PPL Park. Headlining the event on October 10 will be Rob Zombie, Korn, Five Finger Death Punch and Godsmack.

Other bands on the bill include Papa Roach, Bring Me The Horizon, In This Moment, Atreyu, Hollywood Undead, Saint Asonia, Pop Evil, Nothing More, Butcher Babies, Art of Dying, Glorious Sons, The Temperance Movement, Charm City Devils, Devour The Day, From Ashes To New, Unlocking The Truth, Dorothy and more, while the official aftershow party will feature a special performance by Steel Panther.

“Monster Energy Rock Allegiance is a celebration of everything that is ROCK culture,” says festival organiser Danny Wimmer. “The event will celebrate Philadelphia’s unique culture featuring the most popular craft beers from the region and a “Philly” themed Gourmet Man Food experience showcasing cuisine from top restaurants, iconic food trucks, and our favourite dives in the area.”

Food offerings come courtesy of Braz-BQ, Chickie and Pete’s, The Cow and the Curd, Dos Hermanos, Dump N Roll, Jim’s Steaks, M.A.T.T.’s Food Truck, Mama’s Meatballs, Seoulfull Philly and Sum Pig. We presume at least one of them will be selling Philly Cheesesteak.

Tickets will be on sale at the Rock Allegiance website, beginning with a rolling discounted ticket pre-sale, from Tuesday, June 2 at 10:00 AM ET, and run through until Thursday, June 4 at 9:59am ET (or when pre-sale tickets sell out).