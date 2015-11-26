Robot rockers seek metal singer

Robotic instrumental trio Compressorhead have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help construct a lead singer.

The metal outfit currently consists of four-armed drummer Stickboy, guitarist Fingers, who boasts 78 digits, and fast-playing bassist Bones.

But the men behind the rocking robots now need a vocalist to complete the band – with the aim of recording a free-to-download 14-track album.

They say: “We are building the lead vocalist to be the frontman of the band. It’s got to perform like no other machine – it’s got to have the moves, the looks and it’s got to keep the show pumping.

“We want to produce an album so good you won’t believe it’s Robots performing. The next step of the challenge is to build the vocalist. We know we can do this with you on our side.”

The campaign is looking to raise €290,000 and has nine days to run. Find out more on the drive’s Kickstarter page.