Robert Reed shares cover of Pekka Pohjola's Mathematician's Air Display

Robert Reed has released covered Mathematician's Air Display by the late Finnish prog rocker Pekka Pohjola and you can watch a brand new video for it below.

The original featured on Pohjola's 1977 album Keesojen Lehto [aka: The Mathematician's Air Display; The Consequences Of Indecisions] which featured guest appearances from Mike Oldfield, his sister Sally and Gong drummer, the late Pierre Moerlen.

The new cover version is taken from Reed's upcoming project Sanctuary Covered, which is released through Tigermoth Records on August 16 and which sees the Magenta mainman exploring a selection of material from composers, that have inspired and influenced him including, alongside Pohjola, the late David Bedford, Tom Newman and Mike Oldfield, as well as covers of Dr. Who, Willow's Song from The Wicker Man and the theme from The Witchfinder General.

Reed is joined on Sanctuary Covered by regular collaborators Les Penning, Tom Newman and vocalist Angharad Brinn.

"I love reimagining great compositions and the tracks on this collection have greatly influenced my musical output," says Reed. "They are songs that I heard through my childhood years, like Chi Mai, by the legendary composer Ennio Morricone. It’s one of the most haunting melodies he wrote and it became a hit single in the UK when I was a young teenager and I recall playing it to death. The three David Bedford tracks all bring back memories of my innocent youth and I vividly remember listening to the originals on a mono cassette player in bed.

"Willow’s Song was always on my radar to record. I’m a massive classic horror fan with The Wicker Man, being one of my favourites films. The whole soundtrack is amazing. The small section from Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells that I recorded with Les Penning is one of the most emotional melodies that Mike ever wrote. Telstar is the latest song I recorded, with this album in mind. It has such a great melody and Joe Meek’s production was way ahead of its time. I hope you enjoy listening to them as much as I did recording them.”

You can view the full tracklisting and artwork below.

Pre-order Sanctuary Covered.

Robert Reed Covered Mathematician's Air Display - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Tigermoth Records)

Robert Reed: Sanctuary Uncovered

1. Dance Of The Daoine Sidhe (featuring Tom Newman and Les Penning) - Tom Newman

2. Nurses Songs With Elephants (featuring Angharad Brinn) - David Bedford

3. Chi Mai - Ennio Morricone

4. Telstar (featuring Les Penning) - Joe Meek

5. Theme from The Witchfinder General (featuring Les Penning) - Paul Ferris

6. Oh Hush Thee, My Dove (featuring Angharad Brinn) - From the film Little Brown Bird - Traditional

7. A Minor Tune from Tubular Bells - Mike Oldfield

8. King Aeolus (featuring Terry Oldfield) - David Bedford

9. Rio Grande (featuring Angharad Brinn) - David Bedford

10. Mathematician's Air Display - Pekka Pohjola

11. Scarborough Fair (featuring Angharad Brinn) - Traditional

12. Theme from Dr.Who (featuring Les Penning and Tom Newman) - Ron Grainer

13. Willow’s Song (featuring Angharad Brinn)