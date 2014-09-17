Plant dismisses Zep bonus tracks

Robert Plant has dismissed the bonus material included with Led Zeppelin’s remaster series as “nothing relevant.”

Bandmate Jimmy Page spent the past few years remastering the band’s catalogue and adding companion discs to each title. He recently told TeamRock that the unreleased demos, early versions and live tracks were “so many treats,” adding: “People who love Led Zeppelin, who listen intently, are going to get so much out of this.”

But Plant – who just released solo album Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar – tells Billboard: “What you’re hearing there is mostly work-in-progress stuff. Things on their way to completion, and maybe there’s some little quirk or something that led to an either/or moment. But it’s nothing relevant. Not to me, at least.”

The singer has continued to distanced himself from Led Zeppelin in recent months, after a war of words erupted over the chances of a reunion. In May he explained his desire to avoid returning to the band “circus.” The following month, after Page talked up the chances of working together again, Plant said his former bandmate needed “a good rest.”

He added: “We have a great history together – like all brothers we have these moments where we don’t speak on the same page. But that’s life.”

Led Zeppelin IV and Houses Of The Holy are released next month, complete with companion discs.