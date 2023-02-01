Robert Plant and Alison Krauss announce new Raising The Roof dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced the next leg of their North American Raising The Roof tour, in support of 2021's Raise The Roof album.

The pair, who played 40 shows across nine countries between June and September last year, will pick up again at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Louisiana on April 25, and climax on July 5 at the Toronto Budweiser Stage, Ontario.

“We had a really great time last time, and I have no doubt we would have fun again," Krauss told Classic Rock last year, referring to dates supporting the pair's 2007 album Raising Sand. "It was a really great, spontaneous live show. We had incredible musicians and it had its own life.”

Late last year, former Led Zeppelin man Plant also played a series of shows with Saving Grace, the band he fronts with Suzi Dian. Speaking to the BBC's Zoe Ball in November, Plant was asked about the likelihood of Saving Grace - who play covers of songs by the likes the Bob Dylan, Low, Planxty, Moby Grape, Low, Derek Trucks, Donovan, Los Lobos, and Richard and Linda Thompson – recording an album.

“Saving Grace is a bunch of friends back from on the Welsh borders, Worcestershire," said Plant, "and we do shows, very discreet, undercover shows. It’s a beautiful sound, a magnificent sound and it’s delicately tiptoeing its way to one day being yet another thing that we mustn’t know or talk about… so yes."

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Raising The Roof US tour 2023

Apr 25: Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, LA

Apr 26: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Apr 29: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Apr 30: Huntsville The Orion Amphitheater, AL

May 02: Louisville Palace Theatre, KY

May 03: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH

May 05: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

May 09: Asheville ExploreAsheville.com Arena, NC

May 10: Wilmington Live Oak Bank Pavilion, NC

May 13: Chattanooga Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium, TN:

May 15: CCharlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

May 17: Portsmouth Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, VA

May 18: Charlottesville Ting Pavilion, VA

Jun 14: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theater, NV

Jun 15: Tucson Centennial Hall at University of Arizona, AZ

Jun 17: Taos Kit Carson Park, NM

Jun 18: Telluride Telluride Bluegrass Festival, CO

Jun 20: Bonner Kettlehouse Amphitheater, MT

Jun 28: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jun 29: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA

Jul 01: Bethel Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Jul 02: Lenox Tanglewood Music Center, MA

Jul 03: Portland Thompon's Point, ME

Jul 05: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

(Image credit: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss )