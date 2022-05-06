Robert Fripp vinyl and CD reissues on the way

By ( ) published

God Save The Queen / Under Heavy Manners and Let The Power Fall to be released on vinyl and CD in July

Robert Fipp
(Image credit: Press)

Robert Fripp's 1980 solo album God Save The Queen/Under Heavy Manners and his 1981 Frippertronics set Let The Power Fall are to be reissued on heavyweight 200g vinyl and CD through DGM on July 1.

Both releases have been unavailable in any format for many years, and while the CDs are both included in the recently announced 32-disc Exposures box set, which is out this month, the vinyl versions are available for the first time since the mid 1980s.

After the abrasive nature of Fripp's 1979 solo debut Exposure, both releases found Fripp in more experimental mode. God Save The Queen/Under Heavy Manners is an album of two halves, as the title implies, the second disc featuring what Fripp termed 'discotronics', a bespoke meeting place between Frippertronics’ repetitious loops and a pulsating four-to-the-floor beat. It featured a guest appearance from Talking Heads' David Byrne.

Let The Power Fall, released a year later, is the only full album of Frippertronics that was released during the original vinyl era. Both albums were supported by a unique tour that took in record shops, offices, public spaces, canteens, planetariums and, later, some conventional venues and theatres.

The CD version of God Save The Queen/Under Heavy Manners will feature two extra tracks, comprising almost half an hour of additional material, one unavailable since the 1990s while Let The Power Fall will feature three extra tracks, all previously unreleased on individual CD.

Pre-order.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.