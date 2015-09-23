Rob Zombie to direct TV comedy horror

Rob Zombie has been named co-producer and director of an upcoming TV comedy horror series.

Deadline report that the show entitled Trapped has been commissioned by US network Starz in conjunction with Mila Kunis’ Orchard Farm Productions.

It was created and written by Arrested Develpoment co-producer Joey Slamon and focuses on a family who find themselves under siege from a murderous cult. Zombie says: “Me and my pal Mila have some crazy shit planned.”Orchard Farm’s Susan Curtis, Cami Curtis and Lisa Sterbakov will also be onboard as executive producers. Further details will be announced in due course.

Zombie has been working on his horror movie 31 starring Malcolm McDowell. Filming was completed in April and is scheduled for a 2016 release.

He’s set to play a run of dates across the US in October:

Oct 02: Villa Park Rob Zombie’s Great American Nightmare, IL

Oct 03: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 04: Villa Park Rob Zombie’s Great American Nightmare, IL

Oct 06: Huntingdon Big Sandy Superstore Arena, PA

Oct 08: Erie Insurance Arena, PA

Oct 09: Binghampton Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, NY

Oct 10: Chester Rock Allegiance, PA

Oct 30: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Nov 01: Tempe Monster Mash, AZ

