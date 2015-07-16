Zombie album on hold for ‘visual component’

Rob Zombie says his next album is ready to go – but he won’t release it until he’s had time to add a “visual component” to the work.

The shock-rocker and his band completed work on the follow-up to 2013’s Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor months ago.

But Zombie tells Loudwire: “I have this idea that I really want to make a visual component. I don’t have time yet, because I’m in the middle of editing my movie.

“I didn’t want to just throw the record out there and there’s no videos. I’d rather just hold it and do it properly.”

The title was recorded over several recording sessions across a 12-month period, and Zombie says it was a good way to work.

“It really gave you time to live with it,” he reports. “Sometimes you go into the studio and plough through a record, and at the end you go, ‘That last track is bullshit,’ or, ‘I wish we’d cut that part down.’

“Living with it a long time made the record so much better.”

Zombie’s horror movie 31 is set on Halloween 1975 and stars Malcolm McDowell. Production was announce last year and filming was completed in April.