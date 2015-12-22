Rob Zombie teases 2016 album

Rob Zombie has released a short teaser video for his sixth album, expected early next year.

The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser will be headed up with a single around January 11.

The follow-up to 2013’s Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor has been on hold while he worked on his horror movie 31.

Zombie said in July: “I have this idea that I really want to make a visual component. I don’t have time yet, because I’m in the middle of editing my movie.

“I didn’t want to just throw the record out there and there’s no videos – I’d rather just hold it and do it properly.”

Full details will be released in due course.