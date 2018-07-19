Rob Zombie completes work on his “weirdest” album to date

Rob Zombie has confirmed that he’s completed work on his new studio album.

Back in May, he revealed that the follow-up to 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser was “more or less finished.”

Now he’s given an update on what fans can expect when it launches in 2019.

Zombie tells Loudwire: “The record's done. It'll get out next year, early next year. I think this and so do the guys in the band. I think it's the best record we've made.

“Parts of it are the heaviest, parts are the weirdest, it's the most complex record we've ever made, but at the same time it's always very catchy and listenable, but it's the most intricately structured record.

“There are those songs that go in a direction we've never even gone near before. Personally, I like records that are very varied in sound. Not just like, ‘Oh, here's 12 super heavy tracks,’ and they're all the same tempo.”

Zombie adds: “I like records that are all over the place. That's why I think my favourite Beatles record was always The White Album.”

Zombie is currently on The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour with Marilyn Manson. Last week, the pair released their cover of Beatles’ classic Helter Skelter.

Jul 20: Virginia Beach Veteran’s United, VA

Jul 21: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 24: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Pavilion, NJ

Jul 25: Pittsburgh Keybank Pavilion, PA

Jul 26: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 28: Montreal Heavy Metal Festival, QC

Jul 29: Bangor Impact Music Festival, ME

Aug 07: Wantagh Jones beach, NY

Aug 08: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 11: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 12: Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 14: Atlanta Cellairis Amp At Lakewood, GA

Aug 16: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 17: Austin 360, TX

Aug 18: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 22: Salt lake City Usana Amp, UT

Aug 24: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amp, CA

Aug 25: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 26: Phoenix Ak Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 28: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 29: Irvine Fivepoint Amp, CA