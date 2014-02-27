Rob Zombie DVD Tracklist Revealed

Rob Zombie has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming DVD.

The horror metal king incarnate filmed the DVD at two shows in Texas on last year’s Rockstar Mayhem tour, with a release expected to land some time this summer.

“A live DVD, for some reason to me, always seems like a nuisance, because after the show is done, I don’t care,” he tells New York radio station Q103. “I don’t want to relive it. I mean, a certain member of the band films every show and wants to watch it immediately after the show. And it aggravates the fuck out of me. Who gives a shit? The show is over, I don’t care. I never wanna hear about it again, I never wanna see it again. Like, I never watch anything — a TV show I’ve been on; I don’t care. Once it’s done, it’s done. But I figured, at least once, we should film it.”

The tracklist for the DVD, reportedly titled The Zombie Horror Picture Show, is as follows: