Rob Zombie leads revolution

Rob Zombie has released an animated short movie in association with Assassin's Creed Unity, illustrated by The Walking Dead creator Tony Moore.

The five-minute work, which comes with a “not recommended for children” warning, explores the “chaotic and brutal events” behind the people’s uprising that began in 1789, leading to the execution by guillotine of many French nobles.

The result, says moviemaker Zombie, “brings to life the gory details, bloody battles, and terrifying events of the revolution.”

Assassin’s Creed Unity is released in October – find out more. Zombie last week apologise to fans after ending a festival headline set after just two songs.