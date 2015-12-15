Disturbed, Rob Zombie and more for Northern Invasion

Disturbed, Rob Zombie, Korn, Shinedown and many more have been announced to play next year’s Northern Invasion Festival in Somerset, Wisconsin. After last year’s single-day sell-out, the event has been expanded to two full days and takes place May 14-15 at the Somerset Amphitheatre.

Other acts signed up for Northern Invasion include Chevelle, A Day To Remember, Bring Me The Horizon, Seether, Lamb Of God, Ghost, Sixx:A.M., Pop Evil, Clutch, Sevendust, Hellyeah, P.O.D., BABYMETAL, Black Stone Cherry, Yelawolf, Trivium, Asking Alexandria, Parkway Drive, Saint Asonia, Butcher Babies, Turbowolf, Red Sun Rising, Beartooth, Enter Shikari, Aranda, Lacey Sturm, Avatar, Monster Truck, From Ashes To New, The Glorious Sons, Wild Throne, Audiotopsy, RavenEye, City Of The Weak, and more.

“Areee Youuu Readyyy!!?” asks Korn’s James “Munky” Schaffer. “Come rock with us in the Great White North. Korn can’t wait for the Northern Invasion!”

“We are super excited to play Northern Invasion 2016!” adds Chevelle’s Sam Loeffler. “Be prepared! We’re going to rock new Chevelle songs from the upcoming release and, of course, play the fan favourites.”

Specially priced weekend presale tickets go on sale today at 10:00 AM CST (4pm GMT) from the festival website. Hotel and VIP packages are also available. Discounted tickets for active military personnel are available from GovX.

Visit the Northern Invasion Facebook and Twitter pages for the presale password.