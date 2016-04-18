Rob Reed shares new Sanctuary II promo

Rob Reed has shared a new promo for his upcoming album Sanctuary II.

The Magenta mainman says he wants his latest studio effort to carry on the legacy of Mike Oldfield’s iconic 1973 album, Tubular Bells. It’s due out on June 10.

Reed has produced, mixed and engineered Sanctuary II himself once again, with help from the original Tubular Bells production team of Tom Newman and Simon Heyworth. It also features former Toto and Mike Oldfield drummer Simon Phillips.

He says: “I remember reading an interview with Mike Oldfield, where he said that he was so disappointed that no one carried the torch forward that he had lit with Tubular Bells – creating this long-form metal music full of emotion and melody, something you could lose yourself in for 40 minutes.

“Thats what i’m trying to do with Sanctuary – to carry that idea forward.”

Reed also revealed his track Marimba will be released on April 20 (Wednesday).

His 2014 studio work Sanctuary was his personal tribute to Tubular Bells, which saw him playing all the instruments himself.

Sanctuary II will be released in a 2CD/DVD format, with CD1 featuring the new album, CD2 boasting unreleased tracks, remixes and Tom Newman’s alternative mixes and the DVD containing the 5.1 mix of the album and various promotional videos and interviews. A vinyl version is also in the works.

The release can be pre-ordered via his official website. The vinyl version will be sold via Plane Groovy.