Rob Halford’s going to photobomb Dolly Parton

Rob Halford is determined to photobomb Dolly Parton when they’re both at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in November.

Parton and Judas Priest will both be honoured at the LA ceremony, and Halford wants to make sure he leaves with a picture of the country star.

“I’m going to force her to, even if she doesn’t know who I am,” he told Metal Crypt. “I’m going to see what table she is sitting at. I’m just going to run to the table and do the devil’s horns thing.

“Tongue out, horns up, behind Dolly Parton’s head. It’s the only way to do it. I can’t smile sweetly. I’ve got to stick my tongue out and my horns up.”

He argued that, despite the vast difference in genres, he and Parton had a lot in common. “Writing a metal song is no different to writing a country song. What I mean about that, is you start the day with nothing, and at the end of the day if your creativity’s working you could have something very special. The music’s different but the life is the same.”

Halford also reported that work was continuing on Priest’s next album. “It's so difficult to talk about music, isn't it? Because all of us musicians, we go, ‘Oh, it’s the greatest thing we've ever done, man. The album just rips colossally, and the drumming is like peeling the skin off your face, and the singing is just so screaming.’ What is that?”

He insisted the record was “not Firepower Number Two,” continuing: “I think ‘adventurous’ is a word we’ve never used before on trying to explain the content. It’s adventurous, and now people are going, ‘What does he mean by that? Is it going to sound like Dolly Parton?’

“You'll have to wait and see. It’s great, man. It’s good. It’s solid. It’s a very, very good strong follow-up, as they call it, to the last one.”

Priest just completed a North American tour and commence a European run this weekend. The album isn’t expected until late 2023 at the earliest.