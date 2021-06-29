Rob Halford, Sammy Hagar, Sebastian Bach join Ronnie James Dio cancer fundraiser

A host of big name performers have been added to the bill for the Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday livestream fundraiser to be held on July 10.

Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Sammy Hagar, Tenacious D, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Thin Lizzy / Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach are now confirmed as additions to the bill, joining previously announced artists Tony Iommi, Glenn Hughes, Testament’s Chuck Billy, Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna and more.

The Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday event will feature brand new performances and stories Dio’s friends and fans, as well as exclusive archival footage from the singer’s life and long-spanning career, and never-before-seen footage from Dio Cancer Fund events held in Los Angeles since 2011 when the organisation began.

Other artists set to pay tribute to the former Black Sabbath and Rainbow legend include Armored Saint’s John Bush, guitarist Richie Kotzen, Dio’s former Black Sabbath bandmate Vinnie Appice, Gilby Clarke and Lajon Witherspoon. Also participating will be members of the Dio band - Simon Wright, Oni Logan, Scott Warren, Bjorn Englen and Rowan Robertson. Eddie Trunk and Matt Pinfield will conduct interviews with the artists and Ronnie’s widow and long-time manager Wendy Dio.

A variety of ticket packages are now on sale for the event.



The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, has raised over $2 million since it launched. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T. J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Dio was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects.