Rob Halford reveals vocal frustration

Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford admits he’d like to be able to hit the notes he could 40 years ago.

But the Metal God, who recently stated he could still scream his head off, says he’s not holding back on his vocal delivery and that the band are sounding “unbelievable.”

He tells One On One With Mitch Lafon: “I’d like to feel that what I’m trying to do on Redeemer Of Souls are the best examples of my abilities right now. I’m going to places that I can go to – I’m not pulling back in any areas.

“I get frustrated. I freely admit that I wish I could do the stuff I could do when I was laying down tracks in 1974 or 1975, but that’s just ridiculous – I don’t think any singer can requalify those moments again. You go out and do your best.

“We’ve been jamming in the UK, rehearsing the setlist for the band’s North American tour and it sounds unbelievable. The new material, especially, is just roaring out of the band.”

And with 17 albums under their belt, Halford reveals choosing a setlist has to capture the best of Judas Priest’s heritage.

He continues: “There’s the classics Living After Midnight, Breaking The Law and You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ – these are things that are part of Priest’s heritage. Even though we have this massive back catalogue of songs, if we didn’t come out and play these really important, significant moments of Priest, then I think our fans would be disappointed.

“So this tour is our best attempt to cover a lot of ground again – play the new stuff, play the classics and give everybody a good night out.”

Earlier this month, Halford said he was excited at what’s to come from the band and revealed he’s open to more solo work – but only if it didn’t interfere with his Judas Priest commitments.