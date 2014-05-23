Rob Halford is our guest on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

At Hammer we pride ourselves on bringing you the biggest and best bands on the planet, and that's why we're honoured to welcome Rob Halford of Judas Priest onto the show tonight.

Dropping in on the Metal Hammer Radio Show for an extended interview is the god of metal himself, Mr Rob Halford. He talks to mainman Alex Milas about K. K. Downing leaving Priest, the highly-anticipated new album and the first love song he ever wrote.

We’ll be playing some choice tracks from Coheed And Cambria’s debut album, as well as music from some of the legends in our world including Iron Maiden, Rammstein, Saxon, Van Halen, Metallica and Motörhead. Where else are you going to find a playlist like that?

And tonight we'll be talking about actor John Turturro.

