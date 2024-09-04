Watch comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan annoy the hell out of an extreme metal band in new clip from TV show Rob And Romesh Vs

A short clip from the new episode of Sky TV series Rob And Romesh Vs, starring comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, has been shared online, and it shows the duo getting under the skin of Scottish extreme metal band Bleed From Within.

The snippet, available to watch below, is taken from the episode Rob And Romesh Vs Heavy Metal, which airs in the UK tonight at 9pm on Sky Max.

In it, Beckett and Ranganathan attend a Bleed From Within rehearsal, ahead of the comedians joining the band onstage at Leicestershire’s Download festival to cover Metallica’s Enter Sandman.

Drummer Ali Richardson shows the pair the song’s opening drum beat and main drum beat, after which Beckett asks, “And then how will I know that I go from that one to that one?”

A visually exasperated Richardson flatly replies, “By listening to the rest of the song.”

Beckett admits afterwards, “Look, I am not a musician, and I’ve proved that throughout my life, and on this very show a couple of times already. But, we’ll give it a bash and see what happens.”

Rob And Romesh Vs has aired on Sky TV since 2019 and is currently in its seventh series. Each episodes sees Beckett and Ranganathan attempt to learn new skills or get to know famous faces. They’ve previously trained with an NFL team, attempted ballet, hosted a magic show in Las Vegas and joined the London Philharmonic Orchestra onstage.

Metal Hammer attended Bleed From Within’s set at Download this year and saw the guest appearance by Beckett and Ranganathan. The magazine deemed the band one of the 10 acts that defined the festival in 2024.

Journalist Matt Mills wrote: “In a shorter timespan than an episode of Family Guy, [singer] Scott Kennedy and the boys ignited their Opus Stage onlookers, with pyro and killer hooks flying out like hellfire missiles. A cover of Enter Sandman with comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganthan singing only reaffirmed how great a triumph over adversity this set was.”

Bleed From Within released their latest album, Shrine, in 2022. The band tour Europe and the UK with Slipknot in December. See the list of dates below.

Bleed From Within 2024 European tour (supporting Slipknot):

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK