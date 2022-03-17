Roadburn Festival adds jazz and avant-garde to its repertoire

Norwegian jazz rock supergroup Red Kite (pictured) are among a host of jazz and avant-garde acts that have been added to this year's Roadburn Festival as the event expands its musical horizons even further beyond it's already adventurous borders.

The renowned and respected jazz club, Paradox will host a programme of artists across the four days of the festival, which highlights the more experimental, avant-garde en jazz artists in the Roadburn realm including artist-in-residence Dirk Serries, Belgian prog jazz collective ZAÄAR, Poil Euda who combine Francophile prog rock with traditional Japanese folk as well as Pulled By Magnets, Het Concreet, Albatre and more.

"As a venue for innovating and adventurous improvised music, Paradox is thrilled to start this new collaboration with Roadburn, a festival that approached music with the same open-minded attitude," says Bartho van Straaten, artistic director of Paradox. "The program of Paradox and Roadburn definitely has an overlap, so it will be interesting to present common grounds by curating the Paradox stage together, and share our musical thoughts in redefining heaviness."

Among the prog-friendly acts performing at this year's main event include Jo Quail, who will perform a specially commissioned piece of music for the festival, The Cartographer, Ulver, Sólstafir, Alcest, Russian Circles, Emma Ruth Rundle, Green Lung, Lustmord and more.

Roadburn Festival takes place in Tilburg from April 21 to 24.

