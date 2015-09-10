Roadburn adds eight more acts to 2016 bill

Eight more bands have been announced for next year’s Roadburn festival.

Amenra, The Skull, Green Carnation, La Muerte, Lychgate, Chaos Echos, :Of The Wand & The Moon and Der Blutharsch And The Infinite Church Of The Leading Hand will join headline acts Neurosis and Paradise Lost at the 013 venue in Tilburg, Netherlands on April 14-17.

Grindcore pioneer Lee Dorrian, who will curate the 2016 event, said: “For many years I’ve felt like part of the family. So I was both shocked and excited when asked to take on this fantastic opportunity.

“I promise to make this an event that no one will forget. I’m already frothing at the potential of possibilities available.”

Find out more at the Roadburn website.