Rival Sons sign up for Ramblin' Man

Rival Sons have been added to the bill for the very first Ramblin’ Man Fair, which takes place in Kent this July. Also joining the line-up are Bernie Marsden, Jason & The Scorchers, Della Mae and Frankie Davies.

Already announced for the festival are headliners Scorpions and Gregg Allman plus Dream Theater and Blue Oyster Cult, while the Prog stage will play host to Marillion, Camel, Ian Anderson and Anathema.

Other confirmed acts include Saxon, Blue Oyster Cult, Toseland, The Quireboys, Solstafir, Blues Pills, Pendragon, Haken, Alcest, Knifeworld, Anna Phoebe, Unto US, Riverside, The Pineapple Thief, Messenger, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Shooter Jennings, Hayseed Dixie, Aaron Keylock, FM, No Hot Ashes, Bob Wayne, Buck & Evans, Jess and the Bandits, Randy Bachman, Mick Ralphs and VERSECHORUSVERSE.

Tickets are on sale now and every purchase comes complete with six months’ free membership of TeamRock+ which offers access to complete current issues of Prog, Classic Rock and Metal Hammer, along with 30 years’ of archive material.

For more line-up plus accommodation and ticket details, find out more at the Ramblin’ Man Fair website or Facebook page.