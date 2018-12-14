Rival Sons share haunting new track Feral Roots

Rival Sons have released a video for the title track of their new album, Feral Roots. The album, the band's sixth, is the follow-up to 2016's Hollow Bones. The tracks starts with a haunting acoustic section before kicking up a gear into full, Zeppelin-esque splendour.
The release follows the launch of Do Your Worst in September, and Back In The Woods in November.
"That song is one of my favourite collaborations that Scott [Holiday, guitarist] and I have ever done," singer Jay Buchanan tells Billboard. "I had written the verses and the chord changes and these lyrics and I showed it to him, and Scott knows I'm very much into Appalachian melodies and the dark side of bluegrass and the mountain side of country music.
"He immediately goes, 'Yeah, man, I totally get it.' At one point later I called him and said, 'Look man, this is a little too Appalachian-style and I think it needs some fuzz and that collective identity,' and he didn't skip a beat. It all fit like a glove, and it was a great creative flashpoint to witness."
The album was produced by longtime collaborator Dave Cobb at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, and at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Feral Roots is the band's major label debut, having signed a deal with Atlantic Records imprint Low Country Sound.
Feral Roots will be released on January 25, and is available to pre-order now, while limited edition packages are available from the band's website.
The band's 2019 European Tour will kick off in Newcastle on January 31 (full dates below). Tickets are on sale now.
Feral Roots Track Listing
1. Do Your Worst
2. Sugar on the Bone
3. Back in the Woods
4. Look Away
5. Feral Roots
6. Too Bad
7. Stood By Me
8. Imperial Joy
9. All Directions
10. End of Forever
11. Shooting Stars
Rival Sons 2019 European tour dates
Jan 31: Newcastle Northumbria Institute, UK
Feb 01: Glasgow Barrowland, UK
Feb 02: Manchester Academy, UK
Feb 04: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Feb 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Feb 06: London Roundhouse, UK
Feb 08: Rouen 106, France
Feb 09: Paris Bataclan, France
Feb 10: La Rochelle Le Sirene, France
Feb 12: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Feb 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Feb 14: Parma Campus Music Industry, Itlay
Feb 16: Vienna Ottakringer Brauerei, Austria
Feb 17: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Feb 18: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Feb 20: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic
Feb 21: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 22: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Feb 24: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Feb 25: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Feb 27: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Feb 28: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany
Mar 03: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Mar 04: Stockholm Munchenbryggeriet, Sweden
Mar 05: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark