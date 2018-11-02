Rival Sons launch thundering new single Back In The Woods, announce album

Rival Sons have released a steam of Back in the Woods, the second track to be taken from the upcoming album, Feral Roots (full track listing below). The release follows the launch of Do Your Worst in September.

The album was produced by longtime collaborator Dave Cobb at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, and at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Feral Roots is the band's major label debut, having signed a deal with Atlantic Records imprint Low Country Sound.

Feral Roots will be released on January 25, and is available to pre-order now, while limited edition packages are available from the band's website.

Last month the band announced their 2019 European Tour.

Feral Roots Track Listing

1. Do Your Worst

2. Sugar on the Bone

3. Back in the Woods

4. Look Away

5. Feral Roots

6. Too Bad

7. Stood By Me

8. Imperial Joy

9. All Directions

10. End of Forever

11. Shooting Stars

Rival Sons 2019 European tour dates

Jan 31: Newcastle Northumbria Institute, UK

Feb 01: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Feb 02: Manchester Academy, UK

Feb 04: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Feb 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Feb 06: London Roundhouse, UK

Feb 08: Rouen 106, France

Feb 09: Paris Bataclan, France

Feb 10: La Rochelle Le Sirene, France

Feb 12: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Feb 14: Parma Campus Music Industry, Itlay

Feb 16: Vienna Ottakringer Brauerei, Austria

Feb 17: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Feb 18: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 20: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Feb 21: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 22: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Feb 24: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Feb 25: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Feb 27: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Feb 28: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Mar 03: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Mar 04: Stockholm Munchenbryggeriet, Sweden

Mar 05: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark