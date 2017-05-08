Rise Against line up intimate London show

Rise Against have announced that they’ll play an intimate London show next month.

They’ll perform at The Garage in the city on June 2 – just a week before the launch of their eighth studio album Wolves, which was produced by Nick Raskulinecz.

Fans who pre-order the album from the band’s official store will get exclusive pre-sale access to tickets, while the general sale begins on Friday, May 12.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s The Black Market, Rise Against vocalist Tim McIlrath said: “In many ways, a Rise Against show is a safe space for our fans. But I realised that I don’t only want to create safe spaces, I want to create dangerous spaces where misogyny can’t exist, where xenophobia can’t exist.

“I want to create spaces where those sentiments don’t have any air, and they suffocate – where those ideas die. Wolves isn’t about creating a safe space, it’s about creating a space that’s dangerous for injustice.”

Last month, Rise Against released a stream of new track The Violence from the album. Find the tracklist and cover art below.

Rise Against Wolves tracklist

Wolves House On Fire The Violence Welcome To The Breakdown Far From Perfect Bulls*** Politics Of Love Parts Per Million Mourning in Amerika How Many Walls Miracle

Rise Against confront Tragedy + Time