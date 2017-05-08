Rise Against line up intimate London show

Rise Against have announced that they’ll play an intimate London show next month.
They’ll perform at The Garage in the city on June 2 – just a week before the launch of their eighth studio album Wolves, which was produced by Nick Raskulinecz.
Fans who pre-order the album from the band’s official store will get exclusive pre-sale access to tickets, while the general sale begins on Friday, May 12.
Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s The Black Market, Rise Against vocalist Tim McIlrath said: “In many ways, a Rise Against show is a safe space for our fans. But I realised that I don’t only want to create safe spaces, I want to create dangerous spaces where misogyny can’t exist, where xenophobia can’t exist.
“I want to create spaces where those sentiments don’t have any air, and they suffocate – where those ideas die. Wolves isn’t about creating a safe space, it’s about creating a space that’s dangerous for injustice.”
Last month, Rise Against released a stream of new track The Violence from the album. Find the tracklist and cover art below.
Rise Against Wolves tracklist
- Wolves
- House On Fire
- The Violence
- Welcome To The Breakdown
- Far From Perfect
- Bulls***
- Politics Of Love
- Parts Per Million
- Mourning in Amerika
- How Many Walls
- Miracle