Ricky Warwick issues Celebrating Sinking video

Ricky Warwick has premiered a music video for Celebrating Sinking.

The song is lifted from his record When Patsy Cline Was Crazy (And Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues). The CD comes in a package which includes acoustic disc Hearts On Trees, and is due out February 26.

The Black Star Riders frontman is joined by guests including Damon Johnson, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Ginger Wildheart, Andy Cairns, Billy Morrison and Stiff Little Finger Jake Burns.

Warwick and his band The Fighting Hearts will support SLF on their UK tour at the end of February.

The package is available to pre-order on CD, digital, standard vinyl and limited-edition vinyl.

STIFF LITTLE FINGERS / RICKY WARWICK & THE FIGHTING HEARTS UK TOUR

Feb 25: Oxford Academy

Feb 26: Portsmouth Pyramids

Feb 27: Exeter Phoenix

Feb 28: Cardiff University

Mar 01: Wolverhampton Robin 2

Mar 02: Leamington Spa Assembly

Mar 04: London Forum

Mar 05: Northampton Roadmenders

Mar 06: Bristol Academy

Mar 08: Cambridge Junction

Mar 09: Norwich Waterfront

Mar 11: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 12: Leeds Academy

Mar 14: Aberdeen Garage

Mar 15: Inverness Ironworks

Mar 17: Glasgow Barrowland

Mar 18: Newcastle Academy

Mar 19: Manchester Ritz