Ricky Warwick issues Celebrating Sinking video

Ricky Warwick has premiered a music video for Celebrating Sinking.
The song is lifted from his record When Patsy Cline Was Crazy (And Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues). The CD comes in a package which includes acoustic disc Hearts On Trees, and is due out February 26.
The Black Star Riders frontman is joined by guests including Damon Johnson, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Ginger Wildheart, Andy Cairns, Billy Morrison and Stiff Little Finger Jake Burns.
Warwick and his band The Fighting Hearts will support SLF on their UK tour at the end of February.
The package is available to pre-order on CD, digital, standard vinyl and limited-edition vinyl.
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS / RICKY WARWICK & THE FIGHTING HEARTS UK TOUR
Feb 25: Oxford Academy
Feb 26: Portsmouth Pyramids
Feb 27: Exeter Phoenix
Feb 28: Cardiff University
Mar 01: Wolverhampton Robin 2
Mar 02: Leamington Spa Assembly
Mar 04: London Forum
Mar 05: Northampton Roadmenders
Mar 06: Bristol Academy
Mar 08: Cambridge Junction
Mar 09: Norwich Waterfront
Mar 11: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 12: Leeds Academy
Mar 14: Aberdeen Garage
Mar 15: Inverness Ironworks
Mar 17: Glasgow Barrowland
Mar 18: Newcastle Academy
Mar 19: Manchester Ritz