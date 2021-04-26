Rick Wakeman guests on new single from Justin Swadling

Rick Wakeman will guest on Into The Light, the brand new single from contemporary jazz musician Justin Swadling, which will be released through 33Jazz Records on May 14.

The new single pitches Swadling's soulful jazz sound with Wakeman's identifiable progressive rock influence to create a fascinating blend f the two genres.

Swadling, who has worked with the likes of Captain Sensible, Nik Kerhsaw, Bonnie Tyler, T'Pau, Tony Hadley and more, first came to prominence with his 2015 debut album A Place To Be, written for alto sax and string quartet, drawing praise across the jazz world, desribed as "Charlie Parker's work with strings". He followed this up with The Dreamer EP in 2020.

As well as playing sax, Swadling also wrote and produced Into The Light, which as well as Wakeman on synthesizer, features Mike Outrum on guitar and Mike Gorman on organ.

Pre-order Into The Light.