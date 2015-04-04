Sambora in death threat probe

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora is at the centre of a death threat investigation, police have confirmed.

He’s alleged to have made a phone call to ex girlfriend and fashion business partner Nikki Lund and said words to the effect that he’d “dig a hole in the desert and bury her.”

The conversation is said to have taken place on March 19, the day after Lund launched her own fashion collection, following the failure of the pair’s Rich Lund project.

Police Lieutenant Jennifer Seetoo of Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, Los Angeles, confirmed to the Daily Mail that “a report was taken regarding criminal threats” and that it’s an “active investigation.”

If charges are pressed, they could carry a maximum four-year jail sentence.

But a spokesman for the guitarist called the allegations “a cluster of fabricated lies in retaliation for Mr Sambora’s decision to cease further funding of the unprofitable partnership, plain and simple.”

Sambora – who split with Bon Jovi in 2013 and seems unlikely to return – is thought to be on holiday with ex-wife Heather Locklear and their daughter, and has not yet been questioned by police.