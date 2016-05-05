Richard Kruspe brought in 'German cleaning machine' on Hotei track

Richard Kruspe says he feared there wasn’t enough space for him to add vocals to Hotei’s track Move It.

The Rammstein and Emigrate man teamed up with the Japanese guitarist on the track, but feared he might upset Hotei with the changes he needed to make.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, Kruspe says: “First impression I had was, ‘How the fuck do I get my vocals into this track?’ There was no space, you can hear he’s a guitar player and he’s not afraid that he’s a guitar player.

“I kind of had to bring in the German cleaning machine to get some space for me, that was a big challenge. I know that some artists are not so happy if you try to mess around with their music. But he was so cool, he let me be free and change anything I wanted.”

The video was released last month.

Kruspe hits the road with Rammstein this summer, including a headline appearance at Download.

