Rich Robinson guests with Blackberry Smoke

Blackberry Smoke are seen performing the Black Crowes’ track Wiser Time with Rich Robinson in a live video.

It was shot at the Telluride Blues And Brews fest in Georgia last month, after band frontman Charlie Starr approached ex Crowes man Robinson about making a guest appearance.

Starr tells Rolling Stone: “If you’re going to play a song by the Black Crowes you need to bring your A game.

“Those guys were one of the best rock’n’roll bands of the last 20 years. Whenever we do a Crowes song I always think, ‘We better play it right.’”

Blackberry Smoke just added an extra UK date to their upcoming European tour.