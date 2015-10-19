Trending

Rich Robinson guests with Blackberry Smoke

By News  

View video of ex Black Crowes man sharing festival stage with Charlie Starr and co

Blackberry Smoke are seen performing the Black Crowes’ track Wiser Time with Rich Robinson in a live video.

It was shot at the Telluride Blues And Brews fest in Georgia last month, after band frontman Charlie Starr approached ex Crowes man Robinson about making a guest appearance.

Starr tells Rolling Stone: “If you’re going to play a song by the Black Crowes you need to bring your A game.

“Those guys were one of the best rock’n’roll bands of the last 20 years. Whenever we do a Crowes song I always think, ‘We better play it right.’”

Blackberry Smoke just added an extra UK date to their upcoming European tour.