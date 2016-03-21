Bad Company recruit Black Crowes ex Rich Robinson

Bad Company have recruited former Black Crowes man Rich Robinson for their upcoming tour with Joe Walsh.

Robinson was brought on board after founding Bad Company guitarist Mick Ralphs announced he wasn’t available for the run of US shows.

Ralphs says: “I’ve decided to sit this upcoming US tour out. The travel required to do these dates is something I’m just not feeling up for at the moment. I’m glad the band found Rich to take my place for this run, I’m sure he’ll be great.”

Joining Robinson for the shows will be founding members Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke, both formerly of Free – one of Robinson’s favourite bands.

Robinson adds: “I’m excited to be joining Bad Company as their special guest on tour this summer. One of my favourite bands growing up was Free. I’ve been a big fan of Paul Rodgers and his work throughout his career – from Bad Company and beyond – and Simon Kirke is one of my all-time favourite drummers.

“To be able to play with Paul and Simon is such an honour.”

May 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

May 15: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 17: Concord Pavilion, CA

May 18: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheater, CA

May 20: Los Angeles Forum, CA

May 22: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion AZ

May 24: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

May 26: New Orleans Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square, LA

May 28: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

May 29: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 07: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 09: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jun 11: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 12: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 14: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 16: Klipsch Music Center, Noblesville, IN

Jun 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Jun 20: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jun 22: Clarkson DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 23: Chicago FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Jun 26: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jun 28: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jun 30: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 01: Atlanta Chastian Park Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 03: Nashville Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheatre, TN

