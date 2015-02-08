Revolution Saints preview debut album

Supergroup Revolution Saints have issued a video for Back On My Trail as a preview to their upcoming self-titled debut album.

The tune follows the lead single, Turn Back Time, and Way To The Sun – which features a guest spot by Journey guitarist Neal Schon.

With their debut due February 23 via Frontiers Records, the group includes former Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich, Night Ranger bassist Jack Blades and Journey drummer Deen Castronovo.

The project also sees a guest appearance by Journey vocalist Arnel Pineda on You’re Not Alone.

Revolution Saints are working through their respective band’s schedules to determine when they can hit the road to play live for fans.

Castronovo tells Billboard: “We have thought about that, and actually we’re having conversations now about how we’d go about doing things and what we would play and all that kind of stuff.”

“There’s a wealth of material we could forge. There’s stuff Doug has written when he was in Whitesnake, that he wrote with David Coverdale, that we could switch around and play. There’s songs on my solo records. There’s songs from the Damn Yankees. There’s so much music we can play, I don’t think that’ll be a problem.”

The drummer recently revealed his apprehension to handle lead vocals for the full album, despite sounding like one of his biggest influences - former Journey singer Steve Perry.