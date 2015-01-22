Castronovo’s doubt over Revolution Saints

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has discussed his doubts over fronting supergroup Revolution Saints – and says it was “inevitable” that he’d end up singing like former bandmate Steve Perry.

Castronovo is joined by former Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich and Night Ranger bassist Jack Blades in the trio, and they’ll launch their self-titled debut album on February 23 via Frontiers Records.

The sticksman and singer tells UCR: “I never really had the confidence to pull it off. When I got the call from my manager saying, ‘Hey, do you want to do this?’ at first I thought I was playing drums.

“Then I found out. ‘Oh no, you’re lead singing!’ It was almost like a bait and switch. But it came out really cool, and I’m grateful for the chance to do this.”

Castronovo says of his vocal style: “Steve Perry was my favourite singer of all time, and he still is by far. I grew up listening to Journey – since I was 11 I was playing those songs.

“I definitely sound like Perry. I’ve got my own thing too, but it’s just inevitable. It’s inevitable that you’re going to have an influence and you’re going to do your own thing, put your own spin on it.

“So that was how I approached it; it was like, ‘Okay, this is how I sing. I’m just going to have to pull this off.”

Revolution Saints hope to tour in Asia and the UK later in the year, then start writing a second album.