Reuben's Racecar to get 10-year deluxe reissue

Reuben have announced a 10-year anniversary reissue of their debut album.

The disbanded English rock outfit will release the deluxe version of Racecar Is Racecar Backwards on November 3 in 2CD and limited white vinyl formats via Xtra Mile Recordings. The vinyl version will come with a download card for access to the bonus material.

The 2CD version comes complete with a second disk of rarities. Originally released in 2003, Racecar Is Racecar Backwards spawned the singles Freddy Kreuger and Stuck In My Throat.

Xtra Mile Recordings will make the packages available for pre-order via their website on Tuesday (September 9).

Meanwhile, the band have shot down rumours of a return to the stage after some fans were sent an email by a promoter claiming Reuben were due to play in Leeds on October 3. However, on Facebook the band say: “Looks like a big horrible mistake or a terrible practical joke.”

Racecar Is Racecar Backwards bonus disk tracklist