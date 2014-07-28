Resonance stage times confirmed

Stage times have been confirmed for this weekend's Resonance Festival in London, starring Bigelf, The Enid, NoSound and many others.

The four-day event kicks off at the The Bedford in Balham on Thursday and runs until Sunday. Proceeds will go to MacMillan Cancer Care.

Bigelf mainman Damon Fox last week told of his excitement at being able to help such a worthy cause, telling TeamRock: “Every time I step onto British soil I think to myself, ‘I’m home.’”

The Enid – who recently revealed they’ll release two albums next year – will deliver a unique set featuring a cover of Barclay James Harvest track Mockingbird.

It’s also the first opportunity to see Also Eden with new keyboardist Andy Rigler, who’ll take on double duties when he performs as part of Mr So & So two days later.

Some Resonance tickets remain on sale – find out more.

Thursday, July 31

Prog Stage

19.00-19.45: Kalamus

20.15-21.00: Robert Webb Masterclass

21.30-23.00: Mostly Autumn

Friday, August 1

Prog Stage

18.45-19.30: John Mitchell

20.00-21.00: Lifesigns

21.30-23.00: NoSound

Synergy Stage

19.00-20.00: Moheir

20.30-21.30: Fuzzy Nautilus

22.00-23.00: Thumpermonkey

Jack Daniels Stage

19.00-20.00: Stella

20.30-21.30: Red Letters

22.00-23.00: Also Eden

Saturday, August 2

Acoustic Stage

12.30-13.00: Matt Stevens

13.15-13.45: Jack Arthurs

14.00-14.45: Guy Manning

15.00-15.45: Luna Rossa

Prog Stage

14.00-14.45: Halo Tora

15.15-16.00: The Tirith

16.30-17.45: Anna Phoebe

19.45-21.00: Henry Fool

21.30-23.00: The Enid

Synergy Stage

13.30-14.15: The Far Meadow

14.45-15.30: Triage

16.00-1700: Unto Us

19.00-20.00: Trojan Horse

20.30-21.30: The Fierce And The Dead

Sunday, August 3

Prog Stage

12.30-13.30: Maschine

14.00-15.00: Synaesthesia

15.30-16.30: The Gift

18.30-20.00: Anglagard

21.00-22.30: Bigelf

Synergy Stage

12.30-13.15: Rat Face Lewey

13.40-15.00: KingBathmat

16.00-16.45: A Formal Horse

17.15-18.15: Francis Lickerish

20.00-20.45: I Am Your Autopilot

21.15-22.30: X Ray Quartet

Jack Daniels Stage

13.00-13.45: HekZ

14.15-15.00: Babajack

15.30-16.30: Mr So & So

18.00-19.00: Jupiter Falls

19.30-21.00: Aeon Zen