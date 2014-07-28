Resonance stage times confirmed

Stage times have been confirmed for this weekend's Resonance Festival in London, starring Bigelf, The Enid, NoSound and many others.
The four-day event kicks off at the The Bedford in Balham on Thursday and runs until Sunday. Proceeds will go to MacMillan Cancer Care.
Bigelf mainman Damon Fox last week told of his excitement at being able to help such a worthy cause, telling TeamRock: “Every time I step onto British soil I think to myself, ‘I’m home.’”
The Enid – who recently revealed they’ll release two albums next year – will deliver a unique set featuring a cover of Barclay James Harvest track Mockingbird.
It’s also the first opportunity to see Also Eden with new keyboardist Andy Rigler, who’ll take on double duties when he performs as part of Mr So & So two days later.
Some Resonance tickets remain on sale – find out more.
Thursday, July 31
Prog Stage
19.00-19.45: Kalamus
20.15-21.00: Robert Webb Masterclass
21.30-23.00: Mostly Autumn
Friday, August 1
Prog Stage
18.45-19.30: John Mitchell
20.00-21.00: Lifesigns
21.30-23.00: NoSound
Synergy Stage
19.00-20.00: Moheir
20.30-21.30: Fuzzy Nautilus
22.00-23.00: Thumpermonkey
Jack Daniels Stage
19.00-20.00: Stella
20.30-21.30: Red Letters
22.00-23.00: Also Eden
Saturday, August 2
Acoustic Stage
12.30-13.00: Matt Stevens
13.15-13.45: Jack Arthurs
14.00-14.45: Guy Manning
15.00-15.45: Luna Rossa
Prog Stage
14.00-14.45: Halo Tora
15.15-16.00: The Tirith
16.30-17.45: Anna Phoebe
19.45-21.00: Henry Fool
21.30-23.00: The Enid
Synergy Stage
13.30-14.15: The Far Meadow
14.45-15.30: Triage
16.00-1700: Unto Us
19.00-20.00: Trojan Horse
20.30-21.30: The Fierce And The Dead
Sunday, August 3
Prog Stage
12.30-13.30: Maschine
14.00-15.00: Synaesthesia
15.30-16.30: The Gift
18.30-20.00: Anglagard
21.00-22.30: Bigelf
Synergy Stage
12.30-13.15: Rat Face Lewey
13.40-15.00: KingBathmat
16.00-16.45: A Formal Horse
17.15-18.15: Francis Lickerish
20.00-20.45: I Am Your Autopilot
21.15-22.30: X Ray Quartet
Jack Daniels Stage
13.00-13.45: HekZ
14.15-15.00: Babajack
15.30-16.30: Mr So & So
18.00-19.00: Jupiter Falls
19.30-21.00: Aeon Zen