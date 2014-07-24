Remix reveals rare Bolin magic

Zephyr’s 1969 debut album, featuring Tommy Bolin, has been remixed, remastered and will be released early next month.

Following on the back of a limited edition 3-CD box set of the album, which sold out upon release in May, comes this remastered version which will be released on August 5.

The album was remixed by founding member and bassist David Givens, who was joined in the band by guitarist Bolin, Candy Givens on vocals/harmonica, pianist John Faris and drummer Robbie Chamberlin.

Speaking about the forthcoming release, Givens says: “For the first time you can hear what we heard before everything went wrong. I’m happy with the results.”

Along with the remastered tracks, the album features unreleased live material, studio improvisations and two of Bolin’s freeform jams which were unearthed during the process of remixing the album.

Also included are tracks performed at small gigs in Colorado, USA and at Reed’s Ranch, where Zephyr opened for The Grateful Dead in 1969.

Aside from Zephyr, Bolin forged a successful solo career along with stints with various artists, including Deep Purple. He died in 1976 aged 25 from a drugs overdose.

Full tracklist

Sail On

Sun’s A Risin’

Raindrops

Boom-Ba-Boom

Somebody Listen

Cross The River

St. James Infirmary

Huna Buna

Hard Chargin’ Woman

BONUS TRACKS (CD ONLY)

Guitar Solo / Cross The River, Reed’s Ranch, Colorado Springs, 1969

Jam, San Bernardino, 1971

Uptown (To Harlem), Boulder, 1971

Sail On, Tulagi’s, Boulder, 1973