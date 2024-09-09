Reissued compilation shines light on Decca's heavier psychedelic era

Following on from their PSYCH! British Prog, Rock, Folk & Blues 1966-1973 collection which was released in June, Decca Records are reissuing their 1998 CD collection The Psychedelic Scene on vinyl for the very first time on October 4.

The new set overlooks the so-called 'toytown' psych favoured by the Deram label, Decca's prog and psych offshoot, and explored a more substantial psychedelic sound from bands such as the Moody Blues, Al Stewart, Small Faces and The Syn, as well as more obscure fare from the likes of Tintern Abbey, The Societie, Garden Odyssey Enterprise, Keith Shields and more...

The Psychedelic Scene will be available as a double 12-inch colour vinyl release for the first time, containing a four-sided information sheet with the original liner notes, replicating the original album CD package.

You can view the album tracklsiting and artwork below.

(Image credit: Decca Records)

Various Artists: The Psychedelic Scene

A-side

01 | Vacuum Cleaner - Tintern Abbey

02 | Shades Of Orange - The End

03 | Red Sky At Night - The Accent

04 | Baby I Need You - Curiosity Shoppe

05 | 14 Hour Technicolour Dream - The Syn

06 | In Your Tower - The Poets

B-side

01 | Colour Of My Mind - The Attack

02 | That Man - Small Faces

03 | Guess I Was Dreaming - The Fairytale

04 | Woodstock – Turquoise

05 | Turn Into Earth - Al Stewart

06 | Secret - Virgin Sleep

C-side

01 | Meditations – Felius Andromeda

02 | A Day In My Mind's Mind - Human Instinct

03 | Ice Man – Ice

04 | Love And Beauty - The Moody Blues

05 | Michaelangelo - 23rd Turnoff

06 | Bird Has Flown - The Societie

07 | Like A Tear - World Of Oz

D-side

01 | Sad & Lonely - Garden Odyssey Enterprise

02 | Deep Inside Your Mind - Keith Shields

03 | Gone Is The Sad Man – Timebox

04 | Here Today, Gone Tomorrow - The Plague

05 | Dream With Me - Andy Forray

06 | Nite-Is-A-Comin'- Warm Sounds