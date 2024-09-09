Reissued compilation shines light on Decca's heavier psychedelic era

Following on from their PSYCH! British Prog, Rock, Folk & Blues 1966-1973 collection which was released in June, Decca Records are reissuing their 1998 CD collection The Psychedelic Scene on vinyl for the very first time on October 4.
The new set overlooks the so-called 'toytown' psych favoured by the Deram label, Decca's prog and psych offshoot, and explored a more substantial psychedelic sound from bands such as the Moody Blues, Al Stewart, Small Faces and The Syn, as well as more obscure fare from the likes of Tintern Abbey, The Societie, Garden Odyssey Enterprise, Keith Shields and more...
The Psychedelic Scene will be available as a double 12-inch colour vinyl release for the first time, containing a four-sided information sheet with the original liner notes, replicating the original album CD package.
You can view the album tracklsiting and artwork below.
Various Artists: The Psychedelic Scene
A-side
01 | Vacuum Cleaner - Tintern Abbey
02 | Shades Of Orange - The End
03 | Red Sky At Night - The Accent
04 | Baby I Need You - Curiosity Shoppe
05 | 14 Hour Technicolour Dream - The Syn
06 | In Your Tower - The Poets
B-side
01 | Colour Of My Mind - The Attack
02 | That Man - Small Faces
03 | Guess I Was Dreaming - The Fairytale
04 | Woodstock – Turquoise
05 | Turn Into Earth - Al Stewart
06 | Secret - Virgin Sleep
C-side
01 | Meditations – Felius Andromeda
02 | A Day In My Mind's Mind - Human Instinct
03 | Ice Man – Ice
04 | Love And Beauty - The Moody Blues
05 | Michaelangelo - 23rd Turnoff
06 | Bird Has Flown - The Societie
07 | Like A Tear - World Of Oz
D-side
01 | Sad & Lonely - Garden Odyssey Enterprise
02 | Deep Inside Your Mind - Keith Shields
03 | Gone Is The Sad Man – Timebox
04 | Here Today, Gone Tomorrow - The Plague
05 | Dream With Me - Andy Forray
06 | Nite-Is-A-Comin'- Warm Sounds