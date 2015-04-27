Refused return with new song Elektra

The post-hardcore pioneers have just release their first new material in 17 years and announced a new album in the process.

After the release of 1998’s groundbreaking The Shape Of Punk To Come, the Swedish noisemakers disbanded before reforming for a handful of dates back in 2012 including sub-headlining the second stage at Download festival.

Now with Reading and Leeds festival dates ahead of them, Refused have unveiled new single Elektra – the opening track to new album Freedom. Full tracklisting below:

Elektra 2. Old Friends / New War 3. Dawkins Christ 4. Françafrique 5. Thought Is Blood 6. War On The Palaces 7. Destroy The Man 8. 366 9. Servants Of Death 10. Useless Europeans

Freedom is released on 30th June via Epitaph.