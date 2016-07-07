Anthony Kiedis: John Frusciante was one of the easiest people to make music with

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis says his former bandmate John Frusciante was one of the easiest people to make music with.

Frusciante joined the band in 1988 and appeared on albums Mother’s Milk and Blood Sugar Sex Magik before he left in 1992. He returned in 1999 before the release of Californication and remained in the band until his departure in 2009. He’s now producing his own projects – and released a digital archive of music he produced last year.

Kiedis admits he misses the guitarist and describes him as a “very special person.”

The singer tells La Voila: “My experience with John was one of the most wonderful and easiest people to make music with. We could sit down on the floor, John and I, and I could take out a piece of paper, and I would say, ‘Okay, I wrote these words.’

“And he would say, ’Let me see those words,’ and he would take take the words, he would read them, and he’s like, ‘Okay.’ He would start to play something, I would start to sing it, and I would say, ‘Can you play something that feels like this?’ And he would say, ‘Okay, let me try this.’ Then we would have a song.”

He adds: “Never did I meet someone who was so easy to write songs with, and really good songs. If I call him up and say, ‘I’m very sad today,’ he would be like, ‘Come over right now – we’re writing a song.’

“So I bring my sadness to John and he’s like, ‘Sit down, get the notebook, start writing your feelings.’”

Kiedis adds: “I miss him, but I also accept the separate lives – but I miss him.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently touring in support of 11th album The Getaway.

Tour Dates

Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 7:00PM Park Live Moscow, Russian Federation Sunday, July 10, 2016 at 12:00PM T in the Park 2016 Auchterarder, United Kingdom Friday, July 15, 2016 at 7:00PM Ottawa Blues Festival Ottawa, Canada Saturday, July 16, 2016 at 7:00PM Festival d'ete de Quebec Quebec, Canada Friday, July 22, 2016 at 7:00PM Valley Rock Festival 여주군, South Korea Sunday, July 24, 2016 at 7:00PM Fuji Rock Festival Mukawa, Japan Friday, July 29, 2016 at 1:00PM Osheaga Festival Montreal, Canada Saturday, July 30, 2016 at 1:00PM Lollapalooza Music Festival Chicago, United States Thursday, August 25, 2016 at 7:00PM Tennant's Vital Belfast, United Kingdom Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 7:00PM Reading Festival Reading, United Kingdom Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 7:00PM Leeds Festival Leeds, United Kingdom Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 7:00PM Papp László Budapest Sportaréna Budapest, Hungary Friday, September 2, 2016 at 7:00PM Papp László Budapest Sportaréna Budapest, Hungary Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 7:00PM O2 arena Prague, Czech Republic Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 7:00PM Telenor Arena, Oslo Oslo, Norway Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 7:30PM Tele2 Arena Stockholm, Sweden Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 7:00PM Hartwall Arena Helsinki, Finland Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 7:00PM Hartwall Arena Helsinki, Finland Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:30PM Barclaycard Center Belmonte De Tajo, Spain Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 9:30PM Barclaycard Center Belmonte De Tajo, Spain Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 9:30PM Palau Sant Jordi Barcelona, Spain Sunday, October 2, 2016 at 9:30PM Palau Sant Jordi Barcelona, Spain Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 8:00PM Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland Thursday, October 6, 2016 at 8:00PM Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 7:00PM Unipol Arena Casalecchio Di Reno, Italy Monday, October 10, 2016 at 7:00PM Pala Alpitour Turin To, Italy Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at 7:00PM Pala Alpitour Turin To, Italy Thursday, October 13, 2016 at 8:00PM Parks and Suites Arena Montpellier, France Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 8:00PM Accorhotels Arena Paris, France Sunday, October 16, 2016 at 8:00PM Accorhotels Arena Paris, France Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 8:00PM Accorhotels Arena Paris, France Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at 8:00PM Olympiahalle Munich, Germany Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 8:00PM Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany Sunday, November 6, 2016 at 7:00PM Sportpaleis Antwerp, Belgium Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 8:00PM Ziggo Dome Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 7:00PM Ziggo Dome Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands Friday, November 11, 2016 at 7:00PM Rockhal Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Monday, November 14, 2016 at 8:00PM Lanxess Arena Cologne, Germany Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 8:00PM Jyske Bank Boxen Herning, Denmark Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 8:00PM TUI Arena Hannover, Germany Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 6:00PM Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany Monday, November 21, 2016 at 7:00PM Stadthalle Bezirk-Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus, Austria

Drugs, ghosts and the remarkable re-birth of John Frusciante