Portland rockers Red Fang have released a video for their track The Meadows.

It’s taken from their recent two-track EP Scion, which saw them teaming up with Scion AV. The promo was directed by David Brodsky.

Red Fang dropped into TeamRock radio last month for an acoustic session which can be streamed or downloaded from the group’s Bandcamp page.

The band are currently gearing up for appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals on August 22 and 23.