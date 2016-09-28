Red Fang stream Not For You

Red Fang have released a stream of their new track Not For You.
It features on the band’s upcoming fourth album Only Ghosts, which is out on October 14 via Relapse Records.
The follow-up to 2013’s Whales And Leeches was produced by Ross Robinson and mixed by Joe Baressi, with bassist Aaron Beam previously revealing that Robinson’s input encouraged the US output to experiment a little more in the studio.
He said: “He really digs into the meaning behind the songs so that when you’re recording, you’re doing it with conviction and purpose. It’s less about the little technical things.
“He’s more concerned with getting a performance and focusing on what you’re trying to give the world by making this music in the first place.”
Red Fang previously issued the tracks Shadows and Flies from the album.
They’ve just kicked off a European tour with Torche in support of Only Ghosts, which is available for pre-order direct from the Relapse website.
Red Fang Only Ghosts tracklist
- Flies
- Cut It Short
- Flames
- No Air
- Shadows
- Not For You
- The Smell Of The Sound
- The Deep
- I Am A Ghost
- Living In Lye
Red Fang 2016 European tour
Sep 28: Bristol Bierkeller, UK
Sep 29: Leeds Stylus, UK
Sep 30: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Oct 02: Birmingham Institute 2, UK
Oct 03: Glasgow Garage, UK
Oct 04: Newcastle Riverside, UK
Oct 05: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK
Oct 07: Athens Desert Fest, Greece
Oct 09: Paris Trabendo, France
Oct 10: Munich Strom, Germany
Oct 11: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria
Oct 12: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Oct 13: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Oct 15: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany
Oct 16: Hamburg Markethalle, Germany
Oct 18: Odense Posten, Denmark
Oct 19: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Oct 20: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden
Oct 21: Malmo KB, Sweden
Oct 22: Munster Skater’s Place, Germany
Oct 23: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Oct 24: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands