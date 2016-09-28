Red Fang stream Not For You

Red Fang have released a stream of their new track Not For You.

It features on the band’s upcoming fourth album Only Ghosts, which is out on October 14 via Relapse Records.

The follow-up to 2013’s Whales And Leeches was produced by Ross Robinson and mixed by Joe Baressi, with bassist Aaron Beam previously revealing that Robinson’s input encouraged the US output to experiment a little more in the studio.

He said: “He really digs into the meaning behind the songs so that when you’re recording, you’re doing it with conviction and purpose. It’s less about the little technical things.

“He’s more concerned with getting a performance and focusing on what you’re trying to give the world by making this music in the first place.”

Red Fang previously issued the tracks Shadows and Flies from the album.

They’ve just kicked off a European tour with Torche in support of Only Ghosts, which is available for pre-order direct from the Relapse website.

The Only Ghosts cover art

Red Fang Only Ghosts tracklist

Flies Cut It Short Flames No Air Shadows Not For You The Smell Of The Sound The Deep I Am A Ghost Living In Lye

Red Fang 2016 European tour

Sep 28: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Sep 29: Leeds Stylus, UK

Sep 30: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 02: Birmingham Institute 2, UK

Oct 03: Glasgow Garage, UK

Oct 04: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Oct 05: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Oct 07: Athens Desert Fest, Greece

Oct 09: Paris Trabendo, France

Oct 10: Munich Strom, Germany

Oct 11: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Oct 12: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Oct 13: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 15: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Oct 16: Hamburg Markethalle, Germany

Oct 18: Odense Posten, Denmark

Oct 19: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 20: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Oct 21: Malmo KB, Sweden

Oct 22: Munster Skater’s Place, Germany

Oct 23: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Oct 24: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Red Fang tap Ross Robinson for studio return