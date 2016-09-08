Watch: Red Fang's stupidly funny new Predator-goes-gonzo video

Red Fang. They’re loud. They have riffs. They like stupid shit. And their new video for Shadows has all of that stuff, working with long-time collaborator Whitey McConnaughy on a promo that parodies everyone’s second-favourite Arnie movie Predator and some kind of nerd revenge fantasy.

“It was a crazy adventure through the woods in rural Oregon,” says singer/guitar player Bryan Giles. “It has stunt men, real firepower and some great explosions! We had a blast on this one.”

Watch it, it’s crazy:

Here’s the facts you need to know:

Shadows is the sixth video to pair Red Fang and director McConnaughy; the first clip from the partnership was 2010’s Prehistoric Dog, which saw the Portland-based band challenge a local role playing troupe only to suffer the consequences. The most recent video from the band and McConnaughy is the 2013 clip featuring Fred Armisen and a horde of beer-thirsty zombies in Blood Like Cream.

Red Fang have also revealed a series of in-studio videos documenting their experience working with legendary producer Ross Robinson (At The Drive In, The Cure, Slipknot, etc) on Only Ghosts. Here it is:

Only Ghosts is out October 14 on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records.The band have an extensive autumn tour with a month of UK/European dates beginning at Brighton’s Concorde 2 on September 26, followed by another month of U.S. dates. Label mates Torche will join them on both runs with God Damn supporting in the UK and Whores joining the U.S. dates. Full UK dates can be found below.

September

26 Brighton, Concorde 2

27 London, Koko

28 Bristol, Bierkeller

29 Leeds, Leeds Stylus

30 Manchester, Manchester Academy 2

October

2 Birmingham, Institute2

3 Glasgow, Garage

4 Newcastle, Riverside

5 Southampton, Engine Rooms