Red Fang release the rowdy new single Funeral Coach

Red Fang have shared their brand-new single Funeral Coach, alongside a trippy visualizer video featuring a medley of cut-out illustrations.

This is the second single to be released from their forthcoming album Arrows, due for release on June 4 via Relapse Records. The album will unleash 13 brand-new songs from the Portland stoner rockers and will mark their first outing since 2016’s Only Ghosts.

Revealing some of the (slightly morbid) inspiration behind the track, frontman Aaron Beam explains, “I was driving around and I saw a hearse that said, ‘funeral coach services’ on the back.

“So the first thing that popped into my head was a dude with a headset and a clipboard going, ‘Alright, dudes – more tears! Five minutes in is when the tears are critical, or no one’s gonna believe that anyone cares that this person died".

Beam goes on to describe the easy-going process behind the making of the new record, saying: “It felt like we were just doing whatever the fuck we wanted and not overthinking anything. That attitude reminded me a lot of what it felt like to make Murder the Mountains. The result doesn’t sound anything like MTM, but it has more of that vibe.”

Arrows by Red Fang is now available for pre-order. In the mean time, listen to new single Funeral Coach below:

Arrows tracklist

Take it Back

Unreal Estate

Arrows

My Disaster

Two High

Anodyne

Interop-Mod

Fonzi Scheme

Days Collide

Rabbits in Hive

Why

Dr. Owl

Funeral Coach