Reading and Leeds Festival 2024 lineup announced: Blink-182, Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Fred Again, Catfish And The Bottlemen and Gerry Cinnamon to headline, Spiritbox, Skrillex and more also confirmed

Reading and Leeds festivals have officially unveiled their first lineup announcement for 2024, and it includes some major rock and indie heavyweights, an enigmatic alt pop star, some pop punk legends and one of the world's fastest-rising electronic producers.

Headlining both festivals, which have shifted to a 'double-headliner' set-up for each day over recent years, will be Blink-182, Fred Again, Lana Del Rey, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon and Liam Gallagher, who will be performing Oasis' landmark debut album Definitely Maybe in full to celebrate the record's 30th anniversary.

“Reading and Leeds. Last time was absolutely fucking bananas," says Cinnamon, who last played in 2021. "Was first gig straight out of lockdown, heavy emotional. Headlining now so we’ll take it up another level again. Buzzing to be back. See you there.”

Also confirmed for next year's lineup are modern metalcore starlets Spiritbox, who will be commanding an impressive main stage slot for their Reading and Leeds debut, alongside EDM mainstay Skrillex, singer-songwriter Raye and British rapper Digga D.

“We are thrilled to announce the first wave of artists for Reading & Leeds 2024," says Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic. "I am very proud that the biggest artists in the world choose to play Reading & Leeds and to have three incredible UK festival exclusives – the electrifying Fred Again.., a true generational talent Lana Del Rey and the legendary Blink-182. The iconic Liam Gallagher will return to play an all-time classic album Definitely Maybe which will be a special moment indeed. We pride ourselves on nurturing artists from the early stages in their career, so to see acts like Catfish And The Bottlemen rising through the festival to headline for the second time is very rewarding. 2023 was a hugely successful year for attendance and sensational audience feedback, and we are eager to build upon this success even further at the UK's biggest and best music festival.”

Reading and Leeds Festivals 2024 take place from August 21-25 at Richfield Avenue (Reading) and Bramham Park (Leeds). Tickets for both festivals will go on sale Thursday November 30 at 8.30am British Time from www.readingfestival.com and www.leedsfestival.com.