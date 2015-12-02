Ray Shulman Guests On The Prog Magazine Show

Gentle Giant bassist Ray Shulman is Philip Wilding’s guest on the Prog Magazine Show on TeamRock.com…

Ray will be discussing the recent reissue of the band’s 1972 album Octopus, which features a new 5.1 mix by Steven Wilson. He’ll also be chatting about this year’s Prog Awards, where Gentle Giant received the Lifetime Achievement Award (Ray is pictured with brother Derek (right) and Kerry Minnnear (left) with their award and the band’s career.

Needless to say there’s a hefty chunk of Gentle Giant material on tis week’s show for you to enjoy, as well as music from Alan Parsons Project, Opeth, Downes Braide Association, VLY, Perfect Beings, Gazpacho, Steve Hackett and much more.

You can hear the new Prog Magazine Show between 9-11pm every Wednesday evening. or you can catch up On Demand. You can listen via the TeamRock app for iPhone and Android, or via the radio player you’ll find at the bottom of the Progwebsite.

Happy listening…