Rancid's uncompromising new single Tomorrow Never Comes will make you want to punch holes in walls

"No judge, no jury, no civil rights

Show up on the line, get ready to fight

Run the streets and seize the night

Mow em’ fucking down

Everyone know it’s all about hate

Take control, go eliminate

Bite the bullet, go seal the fate

Mow em’ fucking down"

So begins Tomorrow Never Comes, the uncompromising, aggressive title track of Rancid's forthcoming 10th album, set for release on June 2 via Epitaph Records.

The song is the first preview of the 16-track album, the band's first since 2017’s Trouble Maker.

The album tracklisting is:



1. Tomorrow Never Comes

2. Mud, Blood, & Gold

3. Devil In Disguise

4. New American

5. The Bloody & Violent History

6. Don't Make Me Do It

7. It's a Road to Righteousness

8. Live Forever

9. Drop Dead Inn

10. Prisoners Song

11. Magnificent Rogue

12. One Way Ticket

13. Hellbound Train

14. Eddie the Butcher

15. Hear Us Out

16. When The Smoke Clears

Watch the video for Tomorrow Never Comes below:

In additional news, Rancid's scheduled June 20 show at London's Brixton Academy has been moved to the OVO Arena Wembley.

The band's European tour now runs:



Jun 02: Rimini Slam Dunk, Italy

Jun 03: Ljubljana Media Center Cvetlicarna, Slovenia

Jun 04: Linz SBAM Festival, Austria

Jun 06: Warsaw Letnia Scena Progresji, Poland

Jun 08: Hyvinkaa Rockfest, Finland

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 10: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Jun 12: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jun 13: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Jun 15: Vitoria Azkena Rock, Spain

Jun 16: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 20: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK

Jun 21: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Jun 23: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air Festival, Holland

Jun 24: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

Jun 25: Tabor Mighty Sounds Festival, Czech Republic