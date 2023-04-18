Rancid's uncompromising new single Tomorrow Never Comes will make you want to punch holes in walls

"No judge, no jury, no civil rights
Show up on the line, get ready to fight
Run the streets and seize the night
Mow em’ fucking down
Everyone know it’s all about hate
Take control, go eliminate
Bite the bullet, go seal the fate
Mow em’ fucking down"
So begins Tomorrow Never Comes, the uncompromising, aggressive title track of Rancid's forthcoming 10th album, set for release on June 2 via Epitaph Records.
The song is the first preview of the 16-track album, the band's first since 2017’s Trouble Maker.
The album tracklisting is:
1. Tomorrow Never Comes
2. Mud, Blood, & Gold
3. Devil In Disguise
4. New American
5. The Bloody & Violent History
6. Don't Make Me Do It
7. It's a Road to Righteousness
8. Live Forever
9. Drop Dead Inn
10. Prisoners Song
11. Magnificent Rogue
12. One Way Ticket
13. Hellbound Train
14. Eddie the Butcher
15. Hear Us Out
16. When The Smoke Clears
Watch the video for Tomorrow Never Comes below:
In additional news, Rancid's scheduled June 20 show at London's Brixton Academy has been moved to the OVO Arena Wembley.
The band's European tour now runs:
Jun 02: Rimini Slam Dunk, Italy
Jun 03: Ljubljana Media Center Cvetlicarna, Slovenia
Jun 04: Linz SBAM Festival, Austria
Jun 06: Warsaw Letnia Scena Progresji, Poland
Jun 08: Hyvinkaa Rockfest, Finland
Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 10: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Jun 12: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Jun 13: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Jun 15: Vitoria Azkena Rock, Spain
Jun 16: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 17: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 20: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK
Jun 21: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK
Jun 23: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air Festival, Holland
Jun 24: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany
Jun 25: Tabor Mighty Sounds Festival, Czech Republic