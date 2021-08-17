Rammstein's Till Lindemann slammed by Russian museum over 'unauthorised' NFT sale

Another layer of complexity has been added to the ever-bewildering world of NFTs.

Last week we reported that Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann was selling a numbers of NFTs - ranging in price from €299 to €100,000 - but now the museum that features in the digital artwork claims that Lindemann has violated their agreement in selling the tokens.

In May this year, Lindemann filmed a video for his song Любимый город, aka 'Beloved Town’, at the famous Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The museum granted Lindemann permission to shoot footage on location, but say he has violated the terms of their agreement by selling NFTs that include footage and photos shot at the Hermitage.

The museum's statement says, "Mr. Lindemann is releasing a series of NFTs with digital images shot at the Hermitage during filming. Using images of objects from the collection and interiors of the museum in the token collection - also with the designation 'Hermitage Edition' - was not and could not be agreed with the museum." [Translation from Russian by Facebook]

The statement goes on to say that the museum sent Lindemann a cease and desist notice when he launched the collection, but has had no response. It describes the availability of the NFTs as "illegal."

10 lucky purchasers of the €100,000 NFT will be able to join Lindemann in Moscow for dinner as part of the deal. According to brokers twelve x twelve, the NFT assets will include "cost coverage for flight, accommodation and visa for buyer and companion." At the time of writing, this particular offering remains resolutely unpurchased.