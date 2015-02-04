Rammstein: Till, We Meet Again

It looks like we can stop holding our breath in anticipation of a new Rammstein album for the time being, as vocalist and founder member Till Lindemann has revealed a new project for 2015.

Named simply Lindemann, the new band sees Till collaborating with revered metal producer and musician Peter Tägtgren. The duo have unveiled their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lindemann, but no further details have been released at the time of writing./o:p

It is now six years since Rammstein’s last album, Liebe Ist Für Alle Da, and although the German industrial metallers have performed live and released a video hits collection in recent times, there has been no official confirmation of their ongoing existence. Till’s first significant musical venture outside the group could be interpreted as a necessary outlet while his main band are on hiatus, but it is not yet known what Lindemann will offer in terms of music, lyrics or imagery, one bizarre promo pic aside [see below].

Till’s only notable projects away from Rammstein have been his poetry books, Messer (2002) and In Stillen Nächten (2013) and appearances on albums by Apocalyptica and German rock veterans Die Puhdys.

Active in metal since 1990, Peter Tägtgren is one of Swedish metal’s most prolific figures, with a huge catalogue of releases with his bands Hypocrisy and Pain, plus production credits for the likes of Dimmu Borgir, Children Of Bodom and Sabaton. He has also fronted deathly supergroups Bloodbath and Lockup.

Lindemann are expected to release new music in the near future. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Till’s fresh venture marks the beginning of the end for the German fire-starters…

